Beyond vaccine hesitancy: Understanding systemic barriers to getting vaccinated
By Terra Manca, Research Associate, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta, Dalhousie University
Emmanuel Akwasi Marfo, Assistant researcher, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta
Laura Aylsworth, Research Assistant, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta
Shannon E. MacDonald, Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta
S. Michelle Driedger, Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
Systemic social issues affect vaccine access and acceptability. Yet, the term ‘vaccine hesitancy’ overlooks this, reducing the multiple factors that affect vaccine uptake to individual-level choices.
- Sunday, December 11, 2022