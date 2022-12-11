Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When did humans first start to speak? How language evolved in Africa

By George Poulos, Professor Emeritus, University of South Africa
Share this article
The first speech sounds were uttered about 70,000 years ago and not hundreds of thousands of years ago as is sometimes claimed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Durban coastline: sewage polluted beaches pose threat to holiday makers and the environment
~ In defense of whom? Protesting Jordan’s perpetual state of emergency
~ Australia announces 'Magnitsky' sanctions against targets in Russia and Iran. What are they and will they work?
~ Op-ed: A flicker of hope for human rights in South Asia
~ Climate crisis in Africa exposes real cause of hunger – colonial food systems that leave people more vulnerable
~ Write for Rights: World’s biggest human rights event returns for Human Rights Day 2022
~ Write for Rights 2022: Championing activists in a year of global protest
~ Bangladesh’s Brutal Crackdown on Political Opposition
~ New York City Overdose Prevention Centers Give Hope
~ London air pollution: expanding the ULEZ is good but it won't work by itself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter