Human Rights Observatory

Op-ed: A flicker of hope for human rights in South Asia

By Amnesty International
Amid the doom and gloom of human rights work in the region, a few success stories this year give me hope. by Yamini Mishra, South Asia Regional Director at Amnesty International A cursory look at the human rights situation in South Asia can make one feel that the arc of the moral universe in the […] The post Op-ed: A flicker of hope for human rights in South Asia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
