Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Write for Rights: World’s biggest human rights event returns for Human Rights Day 2022

By Amnesty International
Activists across the globe will mark this year’s Human Rights Day by taking part in the world’s biggest human rights event: Amnesty International’s Write for Rights campaign. Held annually since 2001, Write for Rights sees people in more than 200 countries and territories take millions of actions in support of people whose human rights are […] The post Write for Rights: World’s biggest human rights event returns for Human Rights Day 2022 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
