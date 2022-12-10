Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Write for Rights 2022: Championing activists in a year of global protest

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Back in 2001, a group of friends from Warsaw, Poland, decided to celebrate Human Rights Day by holding a 24-hour letter-writing marathon. Over the course of the day, they managed to write more than 2,000 letters on behalf of individuals whose rights were being denied by various state authorities. No mean feat.  Fast forward 21 […] The post Write for Rights 2022: Championing activists in a year of global protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Write for Rights: World’s biggest human rights event returns for Human Rights Day 2022
~ Bangladesh’s Brutal Crackdown on Political Opposition
~ New York City Overdose Prevention Centers Give Hope
~ London air pollution: expanding the ULEZ is good but it won't work by itself
~ Christmas trees can stay fresh for weeks – a well-timed cut and consistent watering are key
~ Saudi Arabia codifies male guardianship and gender discrimination
~ Iran: Authorities covering up their crimes of child killings by coercing families into silence
~ Tajikistan: UN Special Rapporteur’s visit offers opportunity for reform and to release imprisoned human rights defenders
~ Banking reforms expert Q&A: will relaxing the rules help the UK economy and what are the risks?
~ Iran executes first protester as human rights abuses come under international scrutiny
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter