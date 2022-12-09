Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh’s Brutal Crackdown on Political Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police set up a roadblock near the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party's central office in Dhaka, December 8, 2022.  © 2022 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP Photo Early in her political career, Sheikh Hasina was never afraid of a challenge. She led a campaign against martial law in the 1980s when she was detained several times, eventually leading to parliamentary elections of 1991 and a return to democracy. But that appears to have changed since she took office as prime minister of Bangladesh in 2009. Even as she boasted of her government’s successes, successive elections…


© Human Rights Watch -
