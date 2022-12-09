Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York City Overdose Prevention Centers Give Hope

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Last week marked one year since New York became the first city in the United States to open overdose prevention centers (OPCs), which have prevented  more than 600 fatal drug overdoses since opening. Click to expand Image Overdose prevention center OnPoint NYC in New York, N.Y., Friday, February 18, 2022. © 2022 Seth Wenig/AP Photo The two OPCs, run by OnPoint NYC, offer people who use drugs a safe environment to consume and be connected to voluntary treatment and social services if needed. These clinics take a health-based, holistic, and non-punitive approach to drug use, offering…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh’s Brutal Crackdown on Political Opposition
~ London air pollution: expanding the ULEZ is good but it won't work by itself
~ Christmas trees can stay fresh for weeks – a well-timed cut and consistent watering are key
~ Saudi Arabia codifies male guardianship and gender discrimination
~ Iran: Authorities covering up their crimes of child killings by coercing families into silence
~ Tajikistan: UN Special Rapporteur’s visit offers opportunity for reform and to release imprisoned human rights defenders
~ Banking reforms expert Q&A: will relaxing the rules help the UK economy and what are the risks?
~ Iran executes first protester as human rights abuses come under international scrutiny
~ Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
~ Arrakhis: the tiny satellite aiming to reveal what dark matter is made of
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter