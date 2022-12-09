Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran executes first protester as human rights abuses come under international scrutiny

By Sahar Maranlou, Lecturer, School of Law, University of Essex
Iran’s execution of protester Mohsen Shekari is the first after a huge wave of unrest swept around the country in the autumn of 2022.

Shekari was found guilty by a Iranian Revolutionary Court of “moharebeh” (enmity against God), news sources reported. Human rights groups say Shekari and other protesters who have been arrested are not being given…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
