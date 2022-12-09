Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to keep your home warm during very cold weather (on a budget) – and avoid dangerous heating 'hacks'

By Mari Martiskainen, Professor of Energy and Society, University of Sussex
Share this article
A cold snap of Arctic weather dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” has hit the UK. The combination of an energy price crisis and very cold weather has left many people worrying about how to keep their homes warm and manage energy bills that have already gone through the roof this winter. The government has provided some support,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Banking reforms expert Q&A: will relaxing the rules help the UK economy and what are the risks?
~ Iran executes first protester as human rights abuses come under international scrutiny
~ Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
~ Arrakhis: the tiny satellite aiming to reveal what dark matter is made of
~ Picky eater? Research shows it could be in your DNA
~ How is the Caribbean faring on International Anti-Corruption Day?
~ Southeast Asian governments must provide care, refuge for Rohingya stranded at sea
~ Russia: Opposition politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to eight and half years in jail for denouncing Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine
~ Alcohol deaths in the UK rose to record level in 2021
~ 70 years on from London's Great Smog, we still need cleaner air to protect health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter