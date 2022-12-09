China's new space station opens for business in an increasingly competitive era of space activity
By Eytan Tepper, Visiting Assistant Professor of Space Governance, Indiana University
Scott Shackelford, Professor of Business Law and Ethics, Indiana University
China has completed construction of the Tiangong space station, and science projects are now underway. The station is an important piece of China’s ambitious plans for space activity in coming years.
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 9, 2022