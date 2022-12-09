Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Should Stop Using Trump’s Playbook at the Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Venezuelan migrants stand near the Paso del Norte International Bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 21, 2022. © 2022 Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS President Donald Trump left office nearly two years ago, but you might not notice that if you were seeking asylum at the United States southwest border. Despite promises to reverse abusive Trump programs that eviscerated the asylum process, the administration of President Joe Biden has continued to use and even expanded many of the same policies, violating US and international human rights law. On Wednesday, the administration…


© Human Rights Watch -
