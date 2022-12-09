Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need more Lehman Sisters: the significant benefits of female leadership

By Paola Profeta, Director of Axa Research Lab on Gender Equality, AXA Fonds pour la Recherche
Share this article
Women are still underrepresented in decision-making positions, yet research shows that gender equality can lead to more qualified leaders and better outcomes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Power package: $3 billion for 'targeted and temporary' relief on bills
~ African debt: how to break unequal relationships in financing deals
~ The CIA and the new cold war: what history tells us about its influence today – podcast
~ Will price caps on coal and gas bring power prices down? An expert isn't so sure
~ New study reveals gender bias in sport research. It's yet another hurdle to progress in women’s sport
~ East African troops hope to bring peace in the DRC but there may be stumbling blocks
~ Southeast Asian governments must provide care, refuge for Rohingya stranded at sea
~ Human Rights Press Awards in Asia Relaunches for 2023
~ China faces a rough road to ending its zero-COVID policies
~ There are still good reasons to avoid catching COVID again – for one, your risk of long COVID goes up each time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter