Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biodiversity: Plan to declare 30% of the world protected areas by 2030 must place Indigenous peoples’ rights at its heart

By Amnesty International
Share this article
A proposal to commit states to declare 30% of the Earth’s land and sea mass protected for conservation and biodiversity by 2030, the so-called 30 x 30 proposal, will be a major focus of discussions at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD), in Montreal from 7-19 December. […] The post Biodiversity: Plan to declare 30% of the world protected areas by 2030 must place Indigenous peoples’ rights at its heart appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Measles: why the World Health Organization has declared it an 'imminent global threat'
~ Skills shortages are plaguing South Africa's economy - policy and social conditions must support their development
~ Music streaming in South Africa – new survey reveals musicians get a raw deal
~ Jihadists and bandits are cooperating. Why this is bad news for Nigeria
~ What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
~ How to deal with holiday stress, Danish-style
~ For Indonesia's transgender community, faith can be a source of discrimination – but also tolerance and solace
~ Native Hawaiians believe volcanoes are alive and should be treated like people, with distinct rights and responsibilities
~ Early and mail-in voting: Research shows they don't always bring in new voters
~ Cherokee Nation wants to send a delegate to the House – it's an idea older than Congress itself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter