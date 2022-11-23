Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is your partner a man-child? No wonder you don't feel like sex

By Emily Harris, Postdoctoral fellow in psychology, The University of Melbourne
Sari van Anders, Canada 150 Research Chair in Social Neuroendocrinology, Sexuality, & Gender/Sex, Queen's University, Ontario
Share this article
A man sits on the couch, watching TV. His partner, a woman, prepares dinner, while mentally ticking off her to-do list. That includes returning her partner’s shirts she’d ordered online for him last week, and booking a GP appointment for their youngest child.

He walks in and asks her “what’s for dinner?”, then goes back to the TV.

Later that night, he’s surprised she’s not interested in sex.



The people in this scenario are a woman and a man. But it could be a woman and her child. The dynamics are very similar – one person providing instrumental and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate-fuelled disasters: warning people is good, but stopping the disaster is best. Here are 4 possible ways to do it
~ Canada should focus on building ties with countries that share its values — but tread carefully
~ Back from the brink: how genome research is helping the recovery of the Chatham Island black robin
~ Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has disrupted the Christchurch Call – NZ needs to rethink its digital strategy
~ This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read
~ An AI named Cicero can beat humans in Diplomacy, a complex alliance-building game. Here's why that's a big deal
~ Rampage at Virginia Walmart follows upward trend in supermarket gun attacks – here's what we know about retail mass shooters
~ Don't cut them off: low-performing students benefit from continued access to loans
~ Long COVID stigma may encourage people to hide the condition
~ Australian women are largely doing the same jobs they've always had, latest data shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter