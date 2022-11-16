Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

317,793 people were arrested for marijuana possession in 2020 despite the growing legalization movement

By Katharine Neill Harris, Fellow in Drug Policy, Rice University
Share this article
More than 300,000 people were arrested for cannabis possession in 2020, FBI records show. Meanwhile, the drug is being legally sold for a profit in 19 states.

That arrest number may sound high, but arrests have actually been going down each year since 2010 as more states legalize medical or recreational use of the drug. In 2019, for example, more than 500,000 marijuana…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autumn statement 2022: this budget may not cause Truss-level chaos but it could still provoke markets
~ BBC at 100: why local radio is not being replaced by the web – and why the BBC should not scrap it
~ Joan Didion for sale: the auction of the author's belongings reveals the grand fiction of her image
~ Asake, the breakout pop star from Nigeria who owned 2022
~ Renewable energy will need more investment, or Africa will stay dependent on fossil fuels
~ Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable
~ FTX bankruptcy is bad news for the charities that crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried generously supported
~ Throwing soup on a Van Gogh and other ways climate protesters are making their voices heard over Egypt's climate summit suppression
~ Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
~ The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter