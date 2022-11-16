Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Six things you need to know about the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Amnesty International
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar on 20 November, the Gulf state will be under the global spotlight. Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the dire situation for migrant workers in the country has been widely publicized. Migrants and domestic workers continue to face a range of abuses including wage theft, forced […] The post Qatar: Six things you need to know about the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


