Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss

By Robert Cowan, Professorial Research Fellow, Audiology and Speech Pathology, The University of Melbourne
Using earbuds or headphones to play very loud music on devices and going to live gigs are putting up to 1.35 billion young people at risk of permanent hearing loss worldwide.The Conversation


© The Conversation
