When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis

By Priscilla Jolly, PhD Candidate, Department of English, Concordia University
In the shadow of the climate crisis, a wave of speculative stories ask what it means to live in a world where everything is not an extractable resource — and where humans are not in control.The Conversation


© The Conversation
