Sport-induced traumatic brain injury: families reveal the 'hell' of living with the condition
By Matthew Smith, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, University of Winchester
Adam John White, Lecturer, Oxford Brookes University
Keith Parry, Deputy Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
Jill* looked drained as we sat down to speak about her late husband. It had been a long day. It was February 2020, and we had been conducting interviews at the Concussion Legacy Foundation family huddle.
Despite being tired, Jill, 47, was keen to be interviewed. She wanted to share what she had gone through and hoped her story might help others. We sat down in a quiet corner of the foyer of the Rosen Centre hotel in Orlando, Florida,…
- Tuesday, November 15, 2022