Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem

By Lorenzo Fioramonti, Founding Director, Institute for Sustainability, University of Surrey
Ida Kubiszewski, Associate Professor, Institute for Global Prosperity, UCL
Paul Sutton, Professor, Department of Geography and the Environment, University of Denver
Robert Costanza, Professor of Ecological Economics, UCL
The world population has just hit a new record: 8 billion. As is often the case, there are heated debates about the planet’s so-called “carrying capacity” – the total number of people who can live on Earth sustainably. Experts are generally divided into two camps. There are those who argue that we need to drastically reduce the human population to avoid ecological catastrophe. And then there are those who believe that technology will find smart solutions without any need to actively tackle the issue head-on.

Scientists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
