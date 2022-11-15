Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa has vast gas reserves – here’s how to stop them adding to climate change

By Chukwumerije Okereke, Professor of Environment and Development, University of Reading
Youba Sokona, Vice-président du GIEC et professeur honoraire, UCL
The question of whether Africa should be allowed to exploit its gas reserves, estimated at more than 17.56 trillion cubic meters (620 trillion cubic feet) in 2021, has been much discussed at the latest UN climate change summit, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
