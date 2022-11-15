Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New study finds Australia's preschool expansion 'has not better prepared' kids for school

By Ragan Petrie, Professor, Texas A&M University; Professorial Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Marco Castillo, Professor, Texas A&M University; Professorial Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Since 2008, Australia has spent more than A$11 billion dollars over ten years to expand government-funded preschool (or kinder in Victoria) for four-year-olds to better prepare children for school.

But as our new study finds, to date, there is no rigorous evidence to suggest this investment…The Conversation


