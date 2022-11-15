Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frank Bongiorno's political history of Australia is a grand synthesis, but takes a narrow view of its subject

By Marilyn Lake, Professorial Fellow in History, The University of Melbourne
Dreamers and Schemers: A Political History of Australia by Frank Bongiorno is a comprehensive account of the history of Australian parliamentary politics. It examines political parties and their leaders, factional divides and national elections.

Encompassing federal, state and sometimes municipal politics, it will be a useful reference for any journalist wanting to check a fact, and an invaluable text on many a survey course. A large volume of nearly 500 pages, the book is based on very wide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
