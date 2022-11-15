Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Jails and Prisons Sink to Banning Mail

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A prisoner holds a tablet that he checked out from a corrections officer, left, at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, in Concord, N.H., July 23, 2018.  © 2018 Charles Krupa/AP Photo Last month, New York City added its jails to a growing list of facilities across the United States opting to provide incarcerated people with digital copies of their mail instead of physical mail. These efforts may seem innocuous, but physical mail, like birthday cards or children’s school photos, provides a lifeline for incarcerated people and positively effects both their mental health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
