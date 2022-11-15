Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At the most challenging G20 in history, can Indonesia run a successful summit?

By Ratri Istania, Dosen Tetap Bidang Politik Pemerintahan dan Kebijakan Publik, Politeknik STIA LAN Jakarta
Shanti Darmastuti, Dosen Tetap Bidang Ekonomi Politik Global dan Diplomasi Ekonomi, UPN Veteran Jakarta
Share this article
Indonesia is holding the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16. Heads of states from the world’s largest economies are attending – although Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to attend in-person.

However with unstable global political conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, energy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the G20 summit in Bali? Who’s there? And what are the top 3 topics on the agenda?
~ Sport-induced traumatic brain injury: families re-live the 'hell' of living with the condition
~ Remembering Moshe Ha Elion, Sephardic Jewish author and Holocaust survivor from Thessaloniki
~ You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
~ Cannon-Brookes shakes up AGL: what now for Australia's biggest carbon emitter
~ Super funds should use their substantial holdings for public good
~ G20 summit in Bali: what is it? who's there? and what are the top 3 topics on the agenda?
~ Calls for interpreters build after NYC marathon winner Evans Chebet gets poor Kiswahili translation
~ Somalia: Amnesty International urges new government to adopt 10-point human rights plan
~ Social Audits No Cure for Retail Supply Chain Labor Abuse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter