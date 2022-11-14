Just like the satire in The White Lotus, tourism campaigns often perpetuate colonial stereotypes about the countries they are selling
By Philippa Chandler, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Edward Narain, PhD Candidate, RMIT University
John Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, La Trobe University
Tarryn Phillips, Senior Lecturer in Crime, Justice and Legal Studies, La Trobe University
The TV series The White Lotus has returned for a second season. Both series of The White Lotus explore the underbelly of resort tourism.
The first series is set in a resort in Hawaii and contains sex, drugs and outrageously selfish behaviour. Through its focus on the interactions between wealthy American guests and local resort staff, it explores complex themes including racial inequality, the ongoing impacts of colonialism, debates about land…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 14, 2022