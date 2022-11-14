At least 700,000 years ago, the world's largest sand island emerged as the barrier that helped the Great Barrier Reef form
By James Shulmeister, Adjunct Professor, University of Queensland, and Professor and Head of School of Earth and Environment, University of Canterbury
Daniel Ellerton, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Geological Sciences, Stockholm University
Establishing the age of K'gari (Fraser Island) confirms it emerged before the reef, despite the climate being suitable for coral growth long before then.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 14, 2022