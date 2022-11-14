Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preventing use of the notwithstanding clause is a bad idea — and unnecessary

By Kerri Anne Froc, Associate Law Professor, University of New Brunswick
Carissima Mathen, Professor of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
A Supreme Court reference on the notwithstanding clause could look beyond the highly polarized reactions to any particular law and get at the heart of the issue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Restoring Mayotte’s lagoon: when a newly born volcano meets human resilience
~ Gut-punches and belly laughs: in George Saunders' dark flights of fantasy there's the gleam of something precious
~ Chokepoint Capitalism: why we'll all lose unless we stop Amazon, Spotify and other platforms squeezing cash from creators
~ Just like the satire in The White Lotus, tourism campaigns often perpetuate colonial stereotypes about the countries they are selling
~ What's the connection between cosmetic procedures and mental health?
~ At least 700,000 years ago, the world's largest sand island emerged as the barrier that helped the Great Barrier Reef form
~ Effects of climate change such as flooding makes existing disadvantages for Indigenous communities so much worse
~ The G20 may be a talk fest, but it's a talk fest we need at a time of growing division
~ Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels
~ Voter intimidation in 2022 follows a long history of illegal, and racist, bullying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter