Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Immigration Detention Campaign Focuses on Canada’s Federal Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Following the success of four provinces canceling their immigration detention contracts with the Canada Border Services Agency, human rights organizations and advocates across Canada are now turning their attention to the federal government, calling on it to stop using provincial jails for immigration detention. #WelcometoCanada Our #WelcomeToCanada campaign is going coast to coast. The federal government has contracts with provinces across Canada that allow for immigration detainees to be held in provincial jails. Call on the federal government of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
