Human Rights Observatory

Hipster bikes and the talking cure: Philip Salom's loveable losers provide a glimpse of an islanded generation

By Tony Hughes-d'Aeth, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Philip Salom, now 72, has built a strong reputation as a poet and novelist. Sweeney and the Bicycles is his sixth novel, and his third in four years.

Salom was born in the same year as Alexis Wright. He is slightly younger than Peter Carey and Amanda Lohrey, and slightly older than Gail Jones, Kim Scott, Michelle de Kretser, Tim Winton and Richard Flanagan. If the term had not become derogatory, one might class all of these writers within the “baby boom”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
