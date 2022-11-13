Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Unhappy, unfaithful women': middle-aged growth replaces self-absorption in Alex Miller's A Brief Affair

By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
The latest novel by twice Miles Franklin winner Alex Miller traces one woman’s journey from self-absorption and isolation, to generosity and friendship.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
