Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research flags Sri Lanka where over 9.5 million people may descend into poverty

By GroundViews
The ongoing economic crisis, food inflation, and job losses in Sri Lanka have impacted negatively on living conditions and are expected to increase poverty substantially in the country.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
