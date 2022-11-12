Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Loss and Damage in the Caribbean: We see it, we feel it, we know it

By Dizzanne Billy
The climate crisis has been having detrimental effects on the Caribbean, on food production, health, ecosystems, tourism, fresh water availability, energy production, livelihoods, human productivity, critical infrastructure and economic development.


© Global Voices

© Global Voices -
