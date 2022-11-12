Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ASEAN leaders give 'in-principle' support for Timor-Leste's membership. What does this actually mean?

By Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia and Associate Professor, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
The nation’s long-held desire to become an ASEAN member is at last moving - but exactly when and how it will achieve full membership remains unknown.The Conversation


© The Conversation
