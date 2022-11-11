Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Preserving evidence of war crimes as Ukraine retakes its territory key for victims of war crimes

By Amnesty International
Responding to the latest military developments on the ground in Kherson Region, Denis Krivosheev, Regional Director, Eastern Europe and Central Asia said: “Following Russian troops’ withdrawal from Dnipro’s right bank in Kherson, it is important to prioritize preservation of evidence of war crimes committed there. Justice is owed to victims of Russian crimes under international […] The post Ukraine: Preserving evidence of war crimes as Ukraine retakes its territory key for victims of war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Amnesty International
