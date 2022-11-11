Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albania's ghost towns: the crisis that caused the exodus

By Andi Hoxhaj, Lecturer in European Union Law, UCL
Share this article
Albania has a population of 2.8 million people, according to data published at the start of 2021. Since the fall of communism in 1991 nearly 40% of Albania’s population has left the country.

Most Albanians who left in the 1990s and 2000s headed for Greece, Italy, Germany, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Stop sentencing peaceful protesters to death, UN experts urge
~ Resignation honours: what are they, why are they so controversial and can the system ever be changed?
~ Presidential term limits will be hard to scrap in Kenya -- here's what it would take
~ FTX contagion will be ugly within crypto, but probably less damaging to the wider world
~ Methane: war and international tensions make cutting potent greenhouse gas emissions harder
~ US midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'
~ Permacrisis: what it means and why it's word of the year for 2022
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: A new era
~ Survey reveals worrying trend in conspiracy theories that deny terrorist attacks ever happened
~ Ron DeSantis: the Florida governor who may steal the Republican nomination from under his mentor Donald Trump's nose
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter