Human Rights Observatory

Permacrisis: what it means and why it's word of the year for 2022

By Neil Turnbull, Head of Department: English, Linguistics and Philosophy, Nottingham Trent University
The Collins Dictionary’s word of the year for 2022 is “permacrisis”. As accolades go, the managing director of Collins Learning, Alex Beecroft, has said that this one “sums up quite succinctly how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people”.

The word, most widely understood as a portmanteau of “permanent” and “crisis”, has been in use for a little longer. In April 2021,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
