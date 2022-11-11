Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Survey reveals worrying trend in conspiracy theories that deny terrorist attacks ever happened

By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Share this article
The official inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing has reminded us of the devastating impact of this terrorist attack which killed 22 people, injured many more and left families bereft.

But to add to their difficulties, a study my team and I conducted for the BBC’s Panorama coverage of the attack reveals that a worrying number of people think the attack never even happened. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ron DeSantis: the Florida governor who may steal the Republican nomination from under his mentor Donald Trump's nose
~ Africa’s largest democracy goes to the polls amid rising insecurity
~ Menopause: HRT linked to depression – here's what the evidence actually says
~ What is Mastodon? A social media expert explains how the 'federated' network works and why it won't be a new Twitter
~ This course examines how images of veiled Muslim women are used to justify war
~ Global energy crisis looms over UN climate summit – while some countries race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production, but it comes with risks
~ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' continues the series' quest to recover and celebrate lost cultures
~ African Human Rights Body Needs to Embrace Media
~ The spectacular collapse of a $30 billion crypto exchange should come as no surprise
~ What do we know about REvil, the Russian ransomware gang likely behind the Medibank cyber attack?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter