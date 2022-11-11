Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to switch health insurers if you're worried about cybersecurity, costs or claims

By Anam Bilgrami, Research Fellow, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Henry Cutler, Professor and Director, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Caught up in the latest Medibank cybersecurity breach? Not happy with your premiums? Here’s what you need to know about switching health insurer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
