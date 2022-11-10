Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario education strike fallout: Workers’ anger about economic inequalities and labour precarity could spark wider job action

By Michael Mindzak, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, Brock University
Frustration about unsettled bargaining that predates the pandemic could get channelled into pronounced resistance from educational workers during the coming months.The Conversation


