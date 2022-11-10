Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Swiftly Investigates Journalist’s Killing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists and activists light candles during a rally following the killing of Filipino journalist Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4, 2022. © 2022 Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via AP The Philippine authorities responded with uncharacteristic speed to the fatal shooting of hard-hitting broadcast journalist Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid. Within a month, officials had brought charges against the alleged gunman and several others, including a top corrections bureau official for ordering the killing.…


© Human Rights Watch -
