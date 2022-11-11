Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Rights Agenda for Next Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Motorcyclists ride past political party flags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 6, 2022. © 2022 Wong Fok Loy/Sipa via AP Images (Bangkok) – Political parties in Malaysia’s November 19, 2022 general elections should commit to a strong human rights agenda for the country, Human Rights Watch said in a letter sent to party and coalition leaders this week. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on October 10, setting the stage for the country’s 15th general elections. Malaysians will vote to fill all 222 seats in the federal parliament, along with three…


© Human Rights Watch -
