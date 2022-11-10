Tolerance.ca
Brazil: the new president inherits massive economic and environmental problems

By Nicolas Forsans, Professor of Management and co-director of the Centre for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, University of Essex, University of Essex
The newly elected president of Brazil is an experienced politician, having already served two terms in the role. But Lula da Silva will take the reins of a country that looks very different from the one he presided over before.

Much of this change was caused by COVID. Brazil had the world’s second-highest death toll (after the US) and the government spent about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
