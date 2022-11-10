Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: the battle for Kherson could determine the outcome of this war

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
The conflict in Ukraine appears to have reached another key moment that has the potential to influence the course of the rest of the war. Ukrainian troops, who have been sweeping through the south of the country since September appear poised to recapture the city of Kherson.

Russia’s military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, announced on November 9 that, due to the difficulty of supplying forces holding Kherson, troops would withdraw across to the western bank of the Dnieper river. Civilians have been evacuated, some apparently unwillingly. (Kyiv has complained of “forced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains
~ High blood pressure linked to 22% greater risk of severe COVID – new research
~ Canada's Latin American community is growing, and universities must improve teaching about the region
~ Brazil: the new president inherits massive economic and environmental problems
~ COP27: how young climate activists are changing international human rights law
~ We tested Einstein's theory of gravity on the scale of the universe – here's what we found
~ England's housing strategy carries a high carbon cost – unless politicians are willing to change plans
~ A video of you goes viral without your consent – what does the law say?
~ The 'carpetbagger' label that Fetterman stuck on Oz may have been key in defeating him
~ Influenza and COVID-19: What's in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter