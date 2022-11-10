Tolerance.ca
We tested Einstein's theory of gravity on the scale of the universe – here's what we found

By Kazuya Koyama, Professor of Cosmology, University of Portsmouth
Levon Pogosian, Professor of Physics, Simon Fraser University
Everything in the universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn’t seem to apply perfectly on all scales.

© The Conversation -
