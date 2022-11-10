England's housing strategy carries a high carbon cost – unless politicians are willing to change plans
By Sophus zu Ermgassen, PhD Researcher, Durrell Institute for Conservation and Ecology, University of Kent
Christine Corlet Walker, Doctoral researcher, Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity, University of Surrey
Josh Ryan-Collins, Head of Finance and Macroeconomics, Institute of Innovation and Public Purpose, UCL
England’s housing strategy will consume our entire carbon budget by 2050 – there are alternatives, but they face political and economic barriers.
© The Conversation
