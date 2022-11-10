Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England's housing strategy carries a high carbon cost – unless politicians are willing to change plans

By Sophus zu Ermgassen, PhD Researcher, Durrell Institute for Conservation and Ecology, University of Kent
Christine Corlet Walker, Doctoral researcher, Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity, University of Surrey
Josh Ryan-Collins, Head of Finance and Macroeconomics, Institute of Innovation and Public Purpose, UCL
Share this article
England’s housing strategy will consume our entire carbon budget by 2050 – there are alternatives, but they face political and economic barriers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains
~ High blood pressure linked to 22% greater risk of severe COVID – new research
~ Canada's Latin American community is growing, and universities must improve teaching about the region
~ Brazil: the new president inherits massive economic and environmental problems
~ Ukraine recap: the battle for Kherson could determine the outcome of this war
~ COP27: how young climate activists are changing international human rights law
~ We tested Einstein's theory of gravity on the scale of the universe – here's what we found
~ A video of you goes viral without your consent – what does the law say?
~ The 'carpetbagger' label that Fetterman stuck on Oz may have been key in defeating him
~ Influenza and COVID-19: What's in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter