Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs
By Andrew Blakers, Professor of Engineering, Australian National University
Anna Nadolny, Research Officer, Australian National University
Ryan Stocks, Research Officer, Australian National University
To get to 82% renewables by decade’s end means storage - and that’s where we hope our new atlas of sites for pumped hydro storage can help
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 10, 2022