Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Midterm Elections Yield Key Human Rights Victories

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Voting booths on the first day of early voting in Orlando, Florida, October 24, 2022. © 2022 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images via AP Photo During Tuesday's midterm elections, voters across the United States cast their ballots on a variety of state and local ballot initiatives, several of which were aimed at advancing equity and human dignity. From these choices emerged victories around reproductive rights, abolition of some lingering vestiges of slavery, and decriminalization of marijuana. In response to the United States Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision to overturn Roe…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
