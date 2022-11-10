Tolerance.ca
Renaming California's Hastings law school sparks $1.7 billion legal fight that shows how hard it is to ditch donors' names

By Terri Lynn Helge, Professor of Law, Texas A&M University
Universities, museums and other charities that find themselves saddled with names that have become sullied must choose among a few bad options.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
