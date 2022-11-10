Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arts Council cuts: the problems with 'levelling up' through culture

By Adam Behr, Senior Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
Share this article
Pitting parts of the country against each other in the battle for arts funding will only further hurt a sector still reeling from the pandemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When Marcel Proust talks physics
~ Out of sight, out of mind: Europe's increasing pushback against migrants
~ Psychedelic research: balancing trippyness with a new scientific rigor – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ Why stolen objects being returned to Africa don’t belong just in museums – podcast
~ South Africa provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here's why
~ Seoul Halloween crush: understanding the science of crowds could help prevent disasters – here's how
~ Why athletes' skills fail them – and how focusing on memory can help professionals and amateurs perform better
~ Eight months of ‘fakes’ and ‘discreditation’: How the Kremlin’s new laws against anti-war dissent are applied online
~ Bahrain: Upcoming elections held amidst political repression, rights violations
~ Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him: it's called 'management entrenchment'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter